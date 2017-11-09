Dozens of people were forced out of a southwest Calgary hockey arena on Wednesday night after a fire alarm went off because a possible pepper spraying inside the facility.

Over a hundred people fled the building on 47 Avenue S.W. at about 8:00 p.m. Authorities say several people were coughing from what appeared to be exposure to some sort of chemical.

The evacuees were taken into an adjacent curling arena while the CFD Hazardous Materials Unit checked the arena for any gas leaks.

The readings, including tests for ammonia, all came back negative and confirmed suspicions that the substance was likely pepper spray.

No one was seriously injured and fire crews were able to ventilate the building.

Parents are glad that fire crews did a thorough check of the arena to put their minds at ease.

"We were about eight minutes into the game there and the alarm went off. We evacuated and from my understanding they just wanted to take those precautions," said Patrick Kochorek, whose children were playing on Wednesday night.

There was another scare earlier on Wednesday, when the Calgary Fire Department was called to an arena on 6 Avenue N.W.

A resident in the area noticed a blue light, an alarm signalling a possible ammonia leak, and called the fire department.

It was soon discovered that it was a false alarm and a technician was only testing the system.

Crews took air quality readings as a precaution, but nothing was found.

Both situations had a number of people on edge, especially because of an incident last month at a hockey arena in Fernie that killed three maintenance workers.

Anhydrous ammonia, a chemical used in the cooling process at many arenas across Canada, leaked into the facility while the crew was working inside and ultimately led to their deaths. Officials in Fernie are still working to determine the cause of the leak.

All but one of the rinks were allowed to resume play at about 9:00 p.m.