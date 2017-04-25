Digital breakup dispute resolved

An IT company and a Calgary endodontist have resolved a dispute that we first reported back February 2017.

Dr. Shannon Davis was trying to get access to her passwords after she had changed IT companies.

Davis needed the information in order to update and maintain her dental practice’s complex computer system.

At that time, Shawn Freeman, owner of TWT Group stated he was not withholding her passwords from her.

However Davis reported the incident to the Calgary police service and an investigation began.

The police concluded their investigation in mid-March 2017.

Davis says TWT Group gave her back her company’s domain name as well as transferred the administrative rights to all the software she purchased in her name so she can use it in her dental practice.