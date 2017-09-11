Mayor Nenshi and his fellow councillors will be meeting for the last time before the municipal election begins and there are number of issues that could be decided before the campaign begins.

One of the issues council will be looking at is public art, particularly how to handle proposals.

It’s been a hot button issue since the controversial Bowfort Towers were unveiled near the new interchange at Canada Olympic Park.

Eight councillors and the mayor have signed a motion asking to suspend further proposals for public art until a review can be done of the whole process.

They want administration to come up with a better way to select projects and pay for them.

The group says the current system doesn’t have enough public input.

If the motion is passed by council, a full review would be due by the second quarter of next year.

Monday’s meeting also expects to see a motion about unusually high ENMAX bills that have recently made headlines in the city.

Customers received bills that were in some cases thousands of dollars higher than what they normally saw.

Councillor Diane Colley-Urqhart has filed a motion calling for a review and changes to the billing system.

It is also calling for more oversight and a better way for people to appeal irregularities.