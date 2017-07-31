A motion will be going before Calgary council on Monday to seek higher punishments for residents who manage illegal secondary suites in their homes.

Councillor Andre Chabot wants to have more of a consensus about the process of registering a secondary suite and come down hard on landlords who advertise an unregistered suite.

Chabot says it’s all in the name of safety, because legal suites meet Alberta building and safety codes.

The motion also includes a request for administrators to come up with a list of zones that would be allowed to have secondary suites.

The Olympics are also back on the agenda on Monday, as city council is expected to hear the official word on Calgary’s 2026 bid.

Last week, members of the bid exploration committee made a presentation and it’s expected that council will be pushing off a decision on an official bid until at least 2018.

Council is also expected to hear a report on the targeted grazing pilot project; where goats were used to clear weeds from city parks.