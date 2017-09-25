A handful of residents have been allowed to stay in the Midfield Mobile Home Park in northeast Calgary, the court ruled on Monday, but they know their fight isn’t over.

Justice Eamon has allowed residents, who were supposed to leave the park on September 30, to stay until November 22.

The temporary stay of the eviction order will allow lawyers to gather information and make their arguments before a permanent decision is made.

Rudy Prediger, a resident of the park, says he has no intention of leaving. It’s been the only home he’s had for 47 years.

“Me, I like a good fight. That’s why I’ll be the last one there, especially if I feel that they’re treating people wrong. If I win the fight for the people, then I also win and I’m going to keep fighting.”

The lawyer for the residents of Midfield, Matthew Farrell, says that the city’s reasons for evicting the residents aren’t legal. He says they all pay rent and the land, once vacated, wouldn’t be immediately developed or used.

“If you needed the place to do something with it then, yeah, okay, it’s your land; you can make them go when you can use it for another purpose. But if you’re not going to be using it for anything, you just don’t want that, those people there, then you can’t throw them out at that time.”

Back in May 2014, the city made the decision to shut down the park that contains about 173 homes, citing costs over the water and sewer lines that are over 40 years old. The park was scheduled to be vacated by the end of this month.

The city says it will be redeveloping the area as a mixed-use commercial, office and residential development, including some affordable housing. There is no timetable for that development.

About 30 mobile homes are still standing in the park, but only about six or seven residents still live there.