The long stretch of warmth is helping relieve the stress on many Calgarians and road crews say that the temperatures are also lightening their load.

Crews haven’t needed to plow much of anything lately, so they’ve been spending their time taking care of sanding the streets.

The warmth has also eased a bit of the pressure on the city’s pocketbook.

So far this year, only $2.8M has been spent on snow clearing with the heavy snowfalls that came at the beginning of January.

Calgary’s total budget is $37M, so estimates are still on track and a mild winter season last year helped the city put away an additional $5M into its emergency reserve fund.

But the melting isn’t all good news, the city says.

Officials are warning about the possibility of localized flooding in some areas of the city and say that residents should do their best to clear their pathways so water can get to storm drains.

Colder temperatures overnight have helped reduce the risk of flooding, but fire crews say the freeze-thaw cycle is creating dangerous conditions on rivers and lakes.

They advise people to avoid getting too close to any of them.