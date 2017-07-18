A fire at Rideau Park School and one at a southeast area home kept Calgary fire crews busy over the dinner hour on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the school in the 800 block of Rideau Road S.W. at about 5:00 p.m. after flames were spotted coming from the roof.

Crews accessed the roof of the facility and quickly extinguished the blaze before it could do damage to the inside of the school.

No injuries were reported and a fire investigator is looking into a cause.

Officials say a construction crew was working on the roof earlier in the day but it is not yet clear if there is a connection between the work that was being done and the fire.

Anyone who may have photos, video or information about the school fire is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

Crews were then called to a townhouse in the 200 block of Erin Croft Crescent at about 5:30 p.m. by a resident who said that her kitchen was on fire.

The caller was able to get out of the unit unharmed and when crews arrived, smoke was pouring out of the front windows and the main floor was engulfed in flames.

The blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters rescued a cat from the basement and it was taken to a local veterinary clinic for assessment.

Officials say one adult and two children have been displaced and the Red Cross is helping them with accommodations and other necessities.

The home sustained significant damage and a fire investigator is at the scene working to determine the origin and cause of the fire.