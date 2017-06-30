Events and parties to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday will take place across the country on Saturday and crews in Calgary are getting set for the festivities at a number of venues.

The day begins at Confederation Park with a pancake breakfast and Calgarians can also enjoy wagon rides, live entertainment and other family-friendly activities at the park from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The mayor will open a 1967 time capsule in honour of the park’s 50th anniversary at 11:00 a.m.

“This is a great chance for Calgarians and Canadians to enjoy milestone anniversaries for both our country and this special park,” said Mayor Nenshi in a release. “It’s the people who make our country and our city a great place to live, work, and play. I am very excited to celebrate the day with fellow citizens at events across the city.”

Fort Calgary is hosting events all day and will also have a pancake breakfast as well as a petting zoo and an exhibition of the Treaty 7 document.

Other events are scheduled for East Village, Studio Bell, the King Eddy, Chinatown, Prince’s Island Park, Eau Claire and Olympic Plaza.

A free performance from Juno Award winners Tegan and Sara gets underway at 10 p.m. on Riverfront Avenue and a fireworks show from the Centre Street bridge starts just after 11.

For more information on events and celebrations, click HERE.