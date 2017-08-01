Calgary crews rescue man from the Glenmore Reservoir
The CFD Aquatics Rescue Team were called to search the Glenmore Reservoir after a man was pulled out of the water on Tuesday morning.
Published Tuesday, August 1, 2017 8:32AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 1, 2017 8:46AM MDT
Crews with the Calgary Fire Department’s Aquatic Rescue Team were called to search the Glenmore Reservoir on Tuesday morning after a man was found nearly drowned.
A woman was walking along the reservoir when she spotted something in the water.
She noticed it was a man, so she went into the water herself to help get him out.
He is being assessed at the scene by EMS.
The Aquatics team was brought in to search the water to make sure there was no one else in need of help, but no one was found.
The male victim has been taken to hospital in stable condition.
MOST WATCHED
More Stories from Calgary
- Province expected to give update on Alberta’s wildfire situation
- Dive team recovers body of Calgary man from Elbow Falls
- Man injured in rollover crash on QEII Highway near Crossfield
- Pipeline, opioid crisis on table as Trudeau meets with Vancouver mayor
- New WestJet discount airline service not expected until next year