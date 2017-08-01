Crews with the Calgary Fire Department’s Aquatic Rescue Team were called to search the Glenmore Reservoir on Tuesday morning after a man was found nearly drowned.

A woman was walking along the reservoir when she spotted something in the water.

She noticed it was a man, so she went into the water herself to help get him out.

He is being assessed at the scene by EMS.

The Aquatics team was brought in to search the water to make sure there was no one else in need of help, but no one was found.

The male victim has been taken to hospital in stable condition.