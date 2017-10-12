A Calgary man who admitted to being drunk behind the wheel while his son and two other children were in the vehicle has been handed a conditional sentence for the crime.

Geoffrey Munroe pleaded guilty to impaired driving on Wednesday in connection with an incident in August 2016.

Airdrie RCMP pulled over Munroe on August 14, 2016 when he was spotted driving erratically in the southbound lanes of Highway 2 north of Calgary.

A breathalyzer test, administered at the RCMP detachment, showed Munroe had a blood alcohol level that was three and a half times the legal limit.

The children in the vehicle were all under the age 10.

The 47-year-old Munroe was given a one year conditional sentence, along with an 18 month driving prohibition.

He offered a sincere apology through his lawyer to his family and the families of those he affected.