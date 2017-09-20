Parents of children who attend a Calgary daycare are being notified by health officials about a possible case of tuberculosis.

Alberta Health Services says children and staff at the facility may have been exposed to a case of TB and that it is contacting those people who may be at risk.

Officials say they are working to complete followup screening, which is routine in cases of possible infectious TB.

They say the general public is not at risk.

Officials are not releasing the name of the daycare or further details about the case.