

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary father says his family is tangled in immigration bureaucracy that is keeping his youngest son from joining them and is pleading with government officials to act.

Andy Buck came to Canada in 2008 for work and became a Canadian citizen in 2014.

When he arrived, his sons were just 14 and 17 so they stayed back in the UK with his ex-wife.

Andy brought his oldest son Alex over as a dependent when he turned 19 and his other son, Ben, was planning to make the move in January 2015 when he would turn 19 but that didn’t happen.

In 2014, the federal Conservatives changed the age of dependency for sponsorship from under 22 years of age to under 19.

The Liberal government is switching the age of the dependency law back to under 22 but it won’t happen in time to help the family.

The change goes into effect on October 24th and it is not retroactive so families that applied to sponsor dependents between August 1st, 2014 and October 24th, 2017 will still need to comply with the Conservative government policy.

Ottawa does examine special cases and the Buck family believes their case qualifies.

The family pleaded their case hoping for a pass on compassionate grounds, but Ben was declined and because he will turn 22 in July, he will miss out once again.

"If Ben were a bad perso, had a criminal record, had some sort of disease that would drain the economy, I would understand that but he's not. He's a good boy, he's young and fit and he wants to come to Canada to be with his dad and brother. He wants to work, he wants to contribute to the community and society and to be denied that solely on an administrative issue, I don't see how anyone can see that is right, just, humanitarian,” said Andy.

Immigration Canada says the new policy isn't retroactive because it will impact processing times for in-process applications.

CTV requested an interview with the minister but it was declined.

(With files from Kathy Le)