A Calgary family is celebrating their good fortune after police caught a criminal who attempted to rob them blind on Christmas morning.

The Muhlbach family, who lives in Oak Ridge, was all sleeping upstairs on Sunday morning when a suspect broke in and stole presents, their wallets and their truck.

They reported the incident to police and didn’t know what else to do until the thief made a big mistake, using one of the stolen debit cards at a convenience store.

Two members of the Muhlbach family took immediate action, racing to the store where the card was used.

They found the stolen truck and called police who managed to arrest the suspect a few hours later.

The family now says they have their truck and most of their property back. They say it is holiday they won’t soon forget.

“It was an emotional roller coaster for sure,” said Kyle Muhlbach. “We were so angry and frustrated and pissed off in the morning and disgusted and we tried to have some fun during the day and relax and try to enjoy Christmas. And then the night… wow.”

The family says a set of keys and a wallet are still missing and they hope to eventually recover that too.

One man is facing charges in the incident.