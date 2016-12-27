Fans all around the world, including here in Calgary, are mourning the death of Carrie Fisher, the woman behind the iconic role of Princess Leia in the blockbuster Star Wars films.

Fisher died in hospital on Tuesday morning where she had been receiving treatment after suffering a medical emergency on board a flight to Los Angeles on Friday.

Billie Lourd, Fisher’s daughter, released a statement through her publicist confirming her mother’s death.

"It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," read the statement from publicist Simon Halls. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly."

Fisher began her career opposite Warren Beatty in Shampoo (1975), but she was launched to stardom playing Princess Leia in Star Wars.

She also wrote a number of best-selling books that illustrated her struggles with addiction and mental illness.

Many fans in Calgary remember her fondly, with Calgary Expo’s Emily Expo saying Fisher’s loss is ‘heartbreaking’.

In a full statement posted on Facebook, she wrote that Fisher was not only an amazing actress, but an inspiration.

Brad Howard, a Star Wars fan, says he was taken aback by news of her death.

"I've been watching her in the saga since I was 10, in 1977, so I'm taken aback. I'm disappointed for her that she won't even be able to participate to the end."

Another fan, Nichola Fiell, said that his heart is aching. "It's very sad, very sad. I remember at five, six years old, watching Star Wars and her playing Princess Leia. She did a really great job."

Besides her daughter, Fisher is survived by her brother, Todd Fisher, and her mother.

(With files from The Associated Press)