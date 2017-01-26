Fire crews are actively fighting a large blaze that broke out at the historic Symons Valley Ranch in northwest Calgary on Thursday morning.

The fire department was called to the scene at just after 6:00 a.m.

The original caller who phoned 911 said they'd heard numerous explosions from within the building.

Multiple trucks have been called to the scene to help battle the fire, including an aerial truck to spray water down onto the flames.

CFD Battalion Chief Stu Laird says when crews arrived, the building was completely engulfed.

He said that fire crews did have issues in getting started on fighting the blaze. "We did have some issues with securing water supply at this scene; there's just not a lot of fire hydrants out here."

Laird said there is a confirmed gas leak at the building and they don't want to put that particular part out because if they did, it would vent gas into the air.

"At this point we are still able to control the gas leak. We just let it flare. At this point we are just waiting for ATCO Gas, our other utility partner here, to help us dig up that trench to turn the gas off."

Laird added that the burning gas line is flaring into the structure and feeding the rest of the blaze.

He said there is a perimeter in place around the rest of the facility, but the Farmer's Market is still on fire.

Laird says it is very difficult to determine how much of the business has been consumed so far.

"There is a large volume of flames and a large volume of smoke. We don't have any reported injuries on scene."

There is a significant amount of smoke in the area and the CFD is asking residents to stay indoors for the time being.

Officials say that 40 residents in the Sage Bluff Green area have been asked to leave their homes.

There is no risk of fire to any other home in the area and a fire investigator has been called to the scene.

A section of 144 Avenue N.W. has also been closed as crews work on putting out the fire.

School bus routes throughout the city will be majorly affected because of the proximity of the fire to the Symons Valley bus yard.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area as crews do their work.

On Thursday morning, Symons Valley Ranch posted their reaction to the devastating fire on their Facebook page:

Symons Valley Ranch has been a fixture in Calgary since 1968 when it was first purchased.

This is not the first time that there has been a significant fire at the facility. A number of the halls of the buildings were damaged in a 1989 fire.

The market building on the property was built in 2013.