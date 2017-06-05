Calgary fire crews battle blaze at construction site in Sunalta
Area residents say condos were under construction at the site near 16 Avenue and 16 Street S.W.
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 8:06PM MDT
Last Updated Monday, June 5, 2017 8:25PM MDT
Crews are working to contain a two-alarm fire at a building under construction near 16 street and 16 Avenue in the city’s southwest.
Multiple units are at the scene and officials are asking people to avoid the area.
More to come…
Massive flames just off 17th Ave @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/xtL7FagvHi— Ina Sidhu (@CTVInaSidhu) June 6, 2017
Looks like it is a construction site on fire off 17th ave sw @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/H2mBrcXeLv— Ina Sidhu (@CTVInaSidhu) June 6, 2017
Multiple stations on scene of a 2 alarm fire in a building under construction in #Sunalta SW. Please avoid the area. #yycfire https://t.co/Ce17O6Bq2Q— CGYFireFighters (@CGYFireFighters) June 6, 2017
