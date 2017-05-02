Fire officials say crews were kept busy after two blazes broke out overnight in the City of Calgary but luckily no one was injured in either incident.

The first fire was reported in the community of Montgomery at just before 10:00 a.m. at a home near 44 Street N.W.

Crews blocked off Bowness Road as they attacked the fire and searched the home as it was believed there were residents still inside.

No one was found and an aerial ladder was brought in to put out the fire, attempting to keep it from spreading to surrounding homes.

Neighbours who were ordered out of their homes called the situation very scary.

“I didn’t know what to take out of the house,” said Chloe Hall. “You always think about this situation where you don’t know what to grab. I grabbed a laptop and a phone. It was a pretty scary situation and luckily we got out of there and our house isn’t on fire.”

No one was injured in the fire.

The second fire broke out at about 10:15 p.m. at a strip mall in southeast Calgary.

Crews were called to the 2400 block of 50 Street S.E. and quickly called for a second alarm because of the amount of smoke.

The fire was traced to a rear bay in the strip mall.

No one was injured there either and crews remained on scene to take care of hot spots.

Both blazes are still under investigation.