After a long season fighting for a playoff spot, the Calgary Flames are heading to Game 1 in Anaheim in the hopes of exorcising the demons of the Honda Center.

The key to getting into the second round will be securing at least one win while away, a seemingly insurmountable task; the Flames haven’t won against the Ducks in an away game since 2006 when they first played them in the post-season.

The team is hoping a single win in Anaheim, preferably on Thursday night, will help get the monkey off their backs and build some momentum for the rest of the series.

Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau says the win won’t be easy.

“It’s always a battle playing these guys. We’ve learned that over the years here especially in the playoffs a couple of years ago. So we know what we’re in for and we’re excited for the challenge.”

The playoffs opened on Wednesday night and while five Canadian teams are in the running, the post-season hasn’t been kind so far.

Three of those teams, Montreal, Ottawa and Edmonton, kicked off their playoff runs but all dropped their opening games.

For Calgary’s game, the ‘C’ of Red is expected to be busy once again and that’s all good news for businesses along the Red Mile.

Owners say they really need the boost in profits to turn things around in the economic downturn.

If you are planning to head down there yourself, expect to see more of a police presence as the CPS pledged to have more officers patrolling the area during the playoffs to make sure everything goes smoothly.