The Calgary Flames are counting on a lot of hometown support to help them turn around the series after a dismal playoff start in Anaheim.

Despite dropping two games against the Ducks, the team is focusing on the positives that came out of the two matches.

The Flames lost both games by the slimmest of margins and, in Game 2, the team had one of their goals disallowed.

The team has also been putting a lot of pressure on the Ducks and generating a lot of scoring chances but, unfortunately those haven’t been paying off.

Calgary is looking forward to coming back to the Dome and hope the change of scene will spark something for the series.

“They’ve got the bounces and we need to just keep working until we get the bounces because things can change quickly, momentum can swing,” Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan said.

The team is counting on fan support to help with the change and the Saddledome will be filled to the rafters.

Kris Versteeg says he and his teammates have been looking forward to this part of the series. "There'll maybe be a little more juice and hopefully we'll channel that energy in the right way. Having home ice advantage and the fans on your side, it's always an uplifting thing."

He says Monday night's game is a big one.

Meanwhile, fans say there is a lot of optimism heading into the game. "It will be difficult, but they will make a come back," one woman said.

Others say the home ice advantage will turn things around for the series. "There is definitely a home ice advantage; they have had it all year."

3,000 tickets were handed out in a lottery that the Flames organization held last week.

Some are still available for resale on websites like StubHub, ranging from about $100 to $900 a piece.

If you don’t have tickets to the game, you can take in all the Flames fever along the Red Mile.

A tailgate party, scheduled for 5:00 p.m., will also be held outside the Saddledome just before the game at 8:00 p.m.

Calgary police also say that there will be an increased presence in the area for the night to ensure there is no trouble.