Jaromir Jagr, who currently sits second on the NHL career scoring list, made his debut as a member of the Calgary Flames after inking a one-year contract with the squad.

The 45-year-old winger faced the Calgary media on Wednesday afternoon after signing with his ninth NHL team, and the first Canadian team, of his career. The one-year deal is worth $1 million.

“I’m glad I’m here,” said Jagr. “I want to say thanks to the Calgary Flames organization. They gave me a chance to play at least one more year in the NHL.”

“I’m going to do the maximum I can do to help this team to win.”

Craig Conroy, Flames Assistant General Manager, says Jagr continues to pass the eye test while scoring high in analytics. Conroy has high hopes for a player he calls one of the seven best right wingers in the NHL in 2016-2017.

“His work ethic and the way he handles himself as a pro, that’s just going to help our young guys,” said Conroy. “I’m hoping he’s going to be a demanding guy and he expects a lot out of our young guys. If he can help them, that’s the key.”

“It is a young man’s game now but there’s a place for a guy that’s a little bit older. He’s still got the skill.”

Jagr, as he has done throughout his career, will wear the number 68 with the Flames out of recognition for the Prague Spring Rebellion that occurred in what was Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Jagr was a member of the Florida Panthers during the 2016-2017 where he notched 16 goals and 30 assists while appearing in all 82 games. Last year’s numbers brought Jagr’s career total to 1,914 points (765 goals and 1,149 assists)

The elder statesman amongst NHL players, Jagr is roughly six months younger than Flames’ head coach Glen Gulutzan and nearly 12 years older than the Saddledome, deemed antiquated by Flames' ownership, where he will play his home games this season.

Jagr says he expects it will take some time until he's game ready after not participating in training camp. “I don’t know how my body’s going to react,” said Jagr. “I didn’t play any games for five months. I didn’t have any team practices for five months. I was practicing on my own most of the time but it’s not the same.”

Jagr was drafted fifth overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 1990 NHL draft and was a member of Pittsburgh’s back-to-back Stanley Cup winning teams in 1991 and 1992.