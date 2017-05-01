Brad Treliving has resigned as General Manager of the Calgary Flames.

Treliving has been GM for three years and oversaw the club making the playoffs twice, but despite that, some wondered if the team's recent ouster from the playoffs by the Anaheim Ducks would spell the end for Treliving.

While the club confirmed the contract renewal, it didn’t say exactly how long it would be, only that it’s for at least two more years.