A number of NHL players have come down with the mumps over the last few weeks and teams across the league are taking precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Minnesota Wild players Jason Pominville and Zach Parise are the latest to be diagnosed and the team says it is testing and isolating those who have shown symptoms.

In Vancouver, the Canucks are also dealing with a number of cases and five players were missing from the team’s roster when they played San Jose on Saturday.

The Flames are hoping to keep the virus out of their locker room and team doctors are talking to the players about prevention.

“Most of the guys here had their shots so it hasn’t been as forefront as it is for some other teams but we wanted to make sure that all of our guys, docs went through all of our immunizations, they’re all checked out and got guys like me that maybe didn’t have one,” said coach, Glen Gulutzan. “They’re on top of things here. They always are, they’re a great staff.”

“We definitely talked about it and the doctors addressed it and we all addressed it on the road too so you try to do it as much as possible, use your own water bottles and your own towels and stuff like that but I know we were just in Vancouver recently and about five guys on their team have it so it’s unfortunate for those teams and those guys that have it and we just want to do as much as possible to keep the bacteria around the room down,” said forward, Kris Versteeg.

“There’s fear for sure around the league, I bet. Our docs do a great job of getting us the vaccines when we need them and all that stuff but guys are still contracting it so it’s a fear for sure and especially around this time of year, you know, you don’t want guys missing anytime, for any reason, but we try to do all the right things. Another big fear is for guys who have families at home right, is bringing that home, so I think, take all the precautions necessary and that’s all you can do and then hope for the best. I think if we can stop this before it gets too wide-spread it will be a good thing for the league,” said defenseman, Mark Giordano.

So far none of the players have shown symptoms and the team will have a full bench when they take on the Kings at the dome on Tuesday night.