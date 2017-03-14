The Calgary Flames have met a milestone for their club, matching a 10 game win streak that was set way back in 1978.

The team did it against the defending Stanley Cup champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins, who were trying to defend a five game win streak of their own.

The final score of 4-3 was settled in a shootout, with Kris Versteeg winning it for the Flames.

After the game, he said that it was a team effort getting to this point in the season.

“It means a lot. The guys put a lot of work in. We’ve put a lot in all season. We’re not where we want to be yet, not until there’s an ‘X’ next to our name, but we gotta keep working towards that; that’s our first goal and to have accomplishments like this as the season goes on, it’s always nice.”

It appears to be little to stop Calgary at this point, as their nearest competition for the post season, the L.A. Kings, are 10 points behind them in the standings.

The team is tied with the Anaheim Ducks but still way behind the San Jose Sharks.

They will play both teams twice before the end of the season.