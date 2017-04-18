The Calgary Flames headed into the Saddledome with high hopes and a new energy fueled by thousands of fans but couldn’t clamp down on a win over the Ducks in Game 3.

The team lost 5-4 in overtime and is now down three games to none in the best-of-seven series.

To make matters worse, the loss came after the Flames dominated the first and second periods, leading 4-1 heading into the third period.

The Ducks eventually tied it in the third period and Corey Perry punctuated the win with a goal early in overtime.

The Flames say they need to work harder to stay alive in the series.

“We gotta rebound better from them scoring goals,” said Mark Giordano. “They get to within two and I thought in the third period we didn’t have enough push or drive. We gotta, gotta have better push.”

Defenceman Michael Stone also said they failed to push back the Duck’s offensive line.

“You gotta be confident when you have a 4-1 lead and you have to expect to win the game and we didn’t push the play back and they had too much play time and capitalized on some chances.”

The odds for an NHL team coming back from being down three games aren’t good.

182 teams have been down 3-0 in a playoff series and only four of those have been able to come back to win.

As for activity on the Red Mile, Calgary police say that it was very quiet on Monday night.

It seemed that most fans decided not to take part in any of the festivities because of the heartbreaking loss.

Police will be out again on Wednesday night and the Flames need to win that game to avoid being swept out of the playoffs.