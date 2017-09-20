A high school in northwest Calgary had to be locked down on Wednesday morning after police say a threat of violence was aimed at the school.

Police were called to the school at around 9:40 a.m. and found school officials had already secured the school and students inside their classrooms.

Officials say a threat was made by a male student to another student indicating that he was intending to harm students at the school and members of his family.

Investigators traced the threat to a suspect found near the Crowfoot LRT Station and arrested him a short time later.

Police aren’t sure what the youth’s motivation was for the threats, but they are speaking with him.

Classes have resumed as scheduled at the school.