Calgary Housing Company struggling to make ends meet
The Calgary Housing Company says it is struggling because of a high vacancy rate in the city that is making it harder for the agency to bring in revenue.
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:03PM MDT
A corporation that is devoted to helping low income Calgarians with subsidized housing is reportedly struggling to keep a roof over its head.
The agency, owned by the city, is dealing a number of issues, including a lengthy wait on a new building.
The CHC is also struggling with near-market price units sitting empty because of a high vacancy rate in the city.
The organization uses the income from those pricier units to offset the costs of the cheaper ones.
Finally, it also has a long list of deferred repairs to the units.
Officials say the CHC’s budget is break-even, but with the decrease in income, that is becoming harder and harder to achieve.
The province has already given the city $500,000 to help the CHC with its subsidized units.
