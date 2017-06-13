A corporation that is devoted to helping low income Calgarians with subsidized housing is reportedly struggling to keep a roof over its head.

The agency, owned by the city, is dealing a number of issues, including a lengthy wait on a new building.

The CHC is also struggling with near-market price units sitting empty because of a high vacancy rate in the city.

The organization uses the income from those pricier units to offset the costs of the cheaper ones.

Finally, it also has a long list of deferred repairs to the units.

Officials say the CHC’s budget is break-even, but with the decrease in income, that is becoming harder and harder to achieve.

The province has already given the city $500,000 to help the CHC with its subsidized units.