The Calgary Humane Society is looking for the owner of a small elderly dog that was left alone outside the agency’s office all night.

Officials say video footage shows the owner bringing the dog to the doors at about 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday and tying its leash to a post just outside the main doors.

The dog, that was suffering from renal failure and had a large open mass on its hind end, was left to spend the entire night outside in the rain.

The footage, unfortunately, doesn’t provide any details about the identity of the owner so the Humane Society is asking for help.

Brad Nichols, senior manager of Animal Cruelty Investigations, called the abandonment a ‘truly cowardly act’.

“To abandon an animal in inclement weather, rather than fulfill his/her legally obligatory animal care duties is an act that will not be tolerated in Calgary. We hope public tips will point us in the right direction so we can hold the offender accountable,” he said in a release.

The Humane Society says that the dog was in such severe medical distress that he had to be humanely euthanized by a veterinarian.

Anyone with information about the identity of this dog or the owner is asked to contact the Calgary Humane Society at 403-205-4455 or on the Internet at www.calgaryhumane.ca/cruelty.