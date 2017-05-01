The adoption area at the humane society will reopen on Monday at noon after the facility was closed last week to deal with several cases of parvovirus.

Three dogs that were part of a seizure at a southern Alberta property last Monday tested positive for the disease prompting officials to close the animal shelter. Two of the dogs were put down and the third was isolated and treated at an off-site clinic.

Parvovirus is extremely contagious and staff at the humane society spent several days scrubbing the facility down to prevent the infection from spreading.

“When it comes to something like parvo that is a very contagious disease, we really pull out all the stops as far as taking those precautions. We felt it was the responsible thing to do, when we got that positive test, to close the shelter in order to take necessary precautions for, not only our animals but, all of the animals in the community and it really allowed us to have all hands on deck,” said Sage Pullen McIntosh, Senior Manager, Communications and Community Relations.

Veterinarians continue to test the isolated dogs from the seizure and officials say they will continue to divert the intake of strays to nearby clinics.

Officials put out the call to Albertans for fresh towels, sheets and blankets and were inundated with donations from the public.

The facility is expected to reopen its adoption area, store and reception at noon.