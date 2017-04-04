Nearly 100 small dogs are now being sheltered at the Calgary Humane Society after they were voluntarily surrendered to the Alberta SPCA from a Lethbridge home.

The animals, mostly smaller breeds like Chihuahuas and Yorkies, range in age from eight weeks to seniors.

Many of the dogs are in need of extensive medical care and are being looked after by veterinarians at the facility.

The dogs are also very fearful, officials say, so they also need extra support to feel comfortable in their environment.

Once the dogs have been assessed, treated and spayed or neutered, they will be available for adoption.

"We are anticipating a couple of weeks still. It's not something we want to rush; we really want to set them up for success for that 'forever home'. There's still lots of work to be done," said Sage Pullen-Mcintosh with the Calgary Humane Society.

The dogs were removed from a home in west Lethbridge in late March after authorities were alerted to the situation by a member of the public.

Officials with the Alberta SPCA say that 101 dogs were voluntarily surrendered and they are glad to have the help of the Calgary Humane Society in caring for them.

“The Alberta SPCA is very appreciative of the assistance it has received from Lethbridge Animal Services and the Calgary Humane Society during this investigation,” said Roland Lines, communications manager for the Alberta SPCA in a release. “Alberta has a strong animal welfare community, and we can always find partners to work with when the Alberta SPCA has to take animals into protective custody.”

Updates on the adoption status of the animals will be posted on the Calgary Humane Society website.

The Humane Society says it does not require any additional food or supplies at this time but concerned residents can always make a monetary donation by calling 403-723-6000 or online to the Lethbridge Dogs Fund.