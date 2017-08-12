

CTV Calgary Staff





Darshan Kang, the Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, is under investigation by the House Chief human resources officer after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.

The Chief Government Whip’s office confirms the allegations of sexual harassment made by an unnamed member of Kang’s constituency office are being taken seriously.

"We were made aware of the allegations and referred them, as per the House of Commons process, to the Chief Human Resources Officer," said Charles-Eric Lepine, Chief of Staff, Government Whip's Office.

CTV Calgary has attempted to contact Kang but the former MLA turned MP has not responded to interview requests.