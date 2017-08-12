CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Calgary Liberal MP Darshan Kang accused of sexual harassment
CTV Calgary Staff
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 5:13PM MDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 12, 2017 6:17PM MDT
Darshan Kang, the Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, is under investigation by the House Chief human resources officer after allegations of sexual harassment surfaced.
The Chief Government Whip’s office confirms the allegations of sexual harassment made by an unnamed member of Kang’s constituency office are being taken seriously.
"We were made aware of the allegations and referred them, as per the House of Commons process, to the Chief Human Resources Officer," said Charles-Eric Lepine, Chief of Staff, Government Whip's Office.
CTV Calgary has attempted to contact Kang but the former MLA turned MP has not responded to interview requests.