A local little league baseball association says a multi-billion dollar corporation is not playing fair in a dispute over a porta potty bill and claims the company overcharged for its services.

Waste Management of Canada has filed a claim against the Calgary Rocky Mountain Little League for about $5200 over a portable toilet that was being used at the St. Catherine school diamond in southwest Calgary.

The league moved its games to the school after a diamond in Stanley Park was damaged in the 2013 flood and the baseball association says two invoices were misplaced and not paid.

The group says it was revealed during mediation that the waste management company actually overcharged the association, billing 10 times the regular amount for a single porta potty.

“I was furious. I indicated to them that the ethics of a large multi-billion dollar corporation acting this way with a volunteer-run, youth, not-for-profit organization, was something that I couldn’t even fathom,” said Allan Châtenay, President, Calgary Rocky Mountain Little League. “To our astonishment, late last year, we received notification that we were being sued by Waste Management for an amount just over $5000.”

The baseball association now says that Waste Management of Canada owes it $3300.

“In the process of checking it and interacting on this over the last couple of months, we learned that, in a few cases, we had been overcharged massively by Waste Management,” said Châtenay.

Waste Management filed a claim in November against the league after the two groups failed to come to an agreement on how to settle the dispute.

Châtenay says that the waste company offered to settle by cutting the amount in half and paying it back with future services but the league declined because it now uses another company.

“We have a responsibility to our families, to our families and the kids that play with us, not to waste their money and so I actually said, indicated to Waste Management that they owe us several thousand dollars to correct for the overcharge at which point they fundamentally decided and elected to proceed with suing us for the original amount of over $5000."

Waste Management says it is willing to continue to talk with the league and ‘move forward in a positive manner’.

None of the allegations have been proven in court and the league says it is not backing down.

“I run a business and I can tell you that if I uncovered something like this in my business, it would be nothing but apologies and I would be hat-in-hand asking for forgiveness,” said Châtenay.

Volunteers with the baseball league plan to represent themselves if the case goes to court.