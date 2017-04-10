A dozen kids from Cal South Little League have returned from a life changing trip to the Dominican Republic.

They spent their time in the town of Jarabacoa where they donated baseball equipment and humanitarian supplies.

“We were able to take down 15 bags of baseball equipment medical supplies hygiene kits and food and baby packs to donate to the kids and the people of the Dominican,” says Donna Reid the registrar for Cal South Little League.

They were there for 10 days and during that time they built a new classroom, helped out in gym classes and taught baseball clinics.

They also visited orphanages and homes and learned a lot.

“Before I went I had a general understanding that everybody's life is different and other people may not have as good a situation as I do in Canada but it really puts it in perspective seeing it firsthand,” says Cal South Little League player Peyton Landry.

“They don't have as much as us but they're still willing to give so much more than anybody here ,” says Cal South Little League player Justin Reid.

The players and their parents spent a year fundraising and collecting items in conjunction with Hand in Hands; a non-profit organization that does humanitarian work in the Caribbean country.

It didn’t take long for the barriers to come down and for everyone to make friends.

“I enjoyed getting up every day and going to school with the kids,” says Landry. “It was probably the most fun I had.”

“We all really liked sports and had we had a couple games in common that we played,” says Justin Reid.

The parents say it was an eye opener for their kids.

“It was interesting to watch the kids as they came around and when they got into the school with the kids and how when people get together and they just play, everything opens up and they all became one,” says Donna Reid.

“They took on some very mature roles to help with the school and to help with handing out donations within the community,” says Michael Reid president of Cal South Little League.

The team hopes to be able to make this trip an annual or bi-annual event.

Other little league associations including the Rocky Mountain League and Tuxedo Source for Sports contributed donations for this trip.