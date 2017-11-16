Residents of Calgary-Lougheed will head to the polls next month for the byelection to select Dave Rodney’s successor.

On Thursday, Premier Rachel Notley called the byelection for Decemeber 14.

“I think there's a lot to be said for moving ahead with it,” said Notley. “There's obviously people calling for it to happen sooner rather than later and I don't think there's any reason not to move ahead in a reasonably expeditious way.”

Calgary-Lougheed has been without an MLA since November 1 when Rodney’s resignation went into effect.

United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney has been acclaimed as his party’s nominee for the byelection.

Premier Notley admits the NDP candidate in the Calgary-Lougheed byelection, Phillip van der Merwe, is in for a fight.

“That riding went to the PCs in 2015 so no question it is an uphill battle,” said Notley, “I still think all voters in the riding have the right to be able to choose from different options as they cast their ballot.”

The Alberta Party and Alberta Liberal Party have yet to announce byelection candidates or if they plan to field a candidate.