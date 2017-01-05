Calgary man $1M richer thanks to Lotto 6/49
Emmanuel Ayomanor of Calgary won $1M in the December 10 Lotto 6/49 draw. (Supplied)
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 10:38AM MST
A Calgary man is now looking to buy a new house after winning a big prize in a lottery draw in mid-December.
Emmanuel Ayomanor was shocked when the clerk checking his ticket in the draw told him he’d won $1,000, but that wasn’t even half of what he’d actually won.
“I saw a lot more zeroes than just $1,000. I counted all the zeroes and couldn’t believe what I was seeing!” he said in a release.
Ayomanor is now looking to use some of the winnings to buy a house.
“It’s nice not to have to rent a home from someone else. Owning our own house is a dream for us.”
