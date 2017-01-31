A judge has found a Calgary man not guilty for the second time in connection with a 2011 sexual assault case that gained international attention.

In his decision, the judge said he was found with a reasonable doubt after hearing the testimony of the 19-year-old complainant.

As a result, Alexander Wagar, 29, will walk free for the second time.

The case gained international attention when Justice Robin Camp, then a Calgary court judge, asked the victim why she couldn’t have just kept her ‘knees together’.

He suggested that she should have fought off her attacker a bit harder.

Camp acquitted Wagar at the original trial, but a retrial was called in the case and a judicial inquiry was established to investigate whether or not Camp conducted himself properly.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Judicial Council is still working to determine if Camp should be removed from the bench.

There is no information on if the new decision will have any affect on the council's decision.