Nicholas Rasberry is back in police custody after breaching the conditions of his release while he awaits an appeal of his manslaughter conviction.

Rasberry was arrested in Canmore early Monday morning after breaching conditions related to alcohol and on a charge of obstructing a peace officer, according to Matthew Block, Crown prosecutor.

He was found guilty of manslaughter in the death of his neighbour Craig Kelloway in 2013. Kelloway was stabbed 37 times after a night of drinking with Rasberry.

Rasberry’s lawyer worked to get him acquitted because he was acting in self-defense after Kelloway allegedly tried to sexually assault him and threatened to assault his wife, but the court disagreed and convicted him instead.

The next court appearance for Rasberry will be on Wednesday and he will remain in custody until then.