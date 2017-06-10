RCMP say that a Calgary man has been charged in connection with a threatening phone message left on the voicemail for Ralph Goodale, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.

Members of K-Division’s National Security Enforcement Team (K-INSET) were able to trace the message back to a home in Airdrie and local authorities there arrested a man without incident on June 8.

Sebastian Taylor, 48, is charged with one count of uttering threats and remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to appear in Calgary Provincial Court on June 12 at 9:00 a.m.