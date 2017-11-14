A 29 year old Calgary man faces charges in connection with a poppy box theft.

Police say it happened around 8:00 a.m. on November 9 at a gas station in the 1800 block of Uxbridge Drive Northwest when staff noticed the poppy box was gone.

Police arrived on scene and learned a poppy box had been stolen from a nearby business.

Investigators were able to get a suspect description using CCTV and circulated that image.

Several hours later, a poppy box was reported stolen from a gas station along Centre Street North and the officers recognized the suspect description was similar to the individual in the previous thefts.

Witnesses told investigators the suspect left on a city bus.

Police asked Calgary Transit for help and were able to locate that bus and arrest an individual without incident.

Jesse Rodichuk of Calgary is charged with three counts of theft under $5,000.00.

Police say a total of 27 poppy boxes were stolen between October 27 and November 12, 2017 and they have laid charges in five incidents.

In 2016, there were also 27 poppy boxes stolen and police laid charges in three of the incidents.