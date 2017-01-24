A 22-year-old Calgary man is charged with luring a 14-year-old girl from Utah.

The ALERT Internet Child Exploitation unit says the pair met on social media and took part in a sexually explicit conversation that ended with the accused getting the girl to send him compromising photos.

The online conversation was discovered by the girl’s parents, who contacted local police in Utah.

After a joint investigation, the accused was arrested at his home in Mayland Heights on January 19, 2017. A number of electronic devices were also seized.

Aaron Scott Jovanovic, 22, is charged with child luring, making child pornography, possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and making explicit materials available to a minor.

Anyone with information about this investigation, or any child exploitation offence is encouraged to contact local police or cybertip.ca.