The basement of Marco Governali’s home in southeast Calgary hosts an unusual addition that would be the envy of many an aviation buff.

A six year labour of love landed Governali all of the necessary components to reconstruct a 747 cockpit inside his home for a near-perfect flight simulator. A recent visit from a professional pilot confirmed the hobbyist’s attention to detail.

“He said ‘Marco, this is really, really good. I’m very impressed’,” said Governali. “The only thing missing is the motion.”

“Every switch is where it’s supposed to be.”

The cockpit was constructed using a combination of authentic, replica and parts Governali constructed himself after not being able to locate a source including panels and doors. “My cockpit would be about 40 per cent authentic, real parts from dismantled, recycled 747s,” said Governali. “It’s a mishmash of every country on this planet.”

The Calgarian says he’s been fascinated by aircraft since childhood but his first experience with a flight simulator, a basic, single screen model, occurred 25 years ago. Despite his appreciation for their work, Governali has no desire to become a pilot. “What really fascinates me is the airplane itself. I wouldn’t really want to be a pilot and fly from city to city and sleep hotel to hotel.”

Governali says he’s invested approximately $25,000 into his realistic flight simulator and he’ll continue his effort to find authentic pieces to replace replica parts.

The Calgarians says he’s aware of four other people around the world who have their own 747 flight simulators. To date, Governali has received two generous offers to purchase his simulator but has no plans to sell.

With files from CTV’s Kevin Fleming