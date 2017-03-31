A 40-year-old Calgary man, convicted of trying to dispose of a woman’s body by dismembering it, is expected to hear his sentence on Friday.

Joshua Weise was found guilty of offering indignity to a body in connection with the death of 25-year-old Joey English.

English, from the Pikani First Nation, died at a home in the 3900 block of 1 Street N.W.

Instead of immediately calling police, Weise decided to cut apart her body and dispose of it in several locations.

In June 2016, police were called to a grassy area near the intersection of Centre Street and Samis Road N.E. to check on the welfare of a person in the area.

Crews declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim was soon identified as English, who had been reported missing by her family a day earlier.

Police, while not saying anything about English's cause of death, have said it was not criminal in nature. However, the way that Weise attempted to dispose of English’s body was.

Weise’s sentencing hearing is expected to take place on Friday morning.