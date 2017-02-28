A Calgary man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met through an online messaging website.

Satinderjit Mangat was found guilty on five of eight charges, including sexual assault, luring a child under 16 and sexual contact.

He was 37 when he lured the teen, telling the victim that he was 20 and in college.

Mangat was arrested back in 2013 after the victim’s parents’ contacted police after they found explicit Facebook messages on their daughter’s account.

During the trial in September 2016, the victim, now 17, told the court that she met him through the online messaging service Kik and also conversed with him over Facebook.

She eventually met him in the alleyway of her home and they drove to a nearby park, where Mangat sexually assaulted her in the backseat.

She told the court that she ended up meeting with him several times in the four months after that incident.

A sentencing date will be set next month.