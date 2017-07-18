

CTV Calgary Staff





The Calgary Humane Society has charged a man with animal cruelty after a dog died when it was left in a hot vehicle for an extended period of time last week.

**WARNING - GRAPHIC IMAGE ATTACHED**

Officials launched an investigation after the remains of a female black lab were found in the Penbrooke area on July 12, 2017.

Investigators believe the animal was left inside an enclosed car while outside temperatures peaked at 31 degrees.

“The dog had already been removed from the vehicle by the time we arrived, it was deceased at the time. Can’t say how long it took the dog to succumb to the heat but in heat like that and closed windows, it would have been a horrible death,” Brad Nichols, Senior Manager, Cruelty Investigations.

The dog’s owner, Jeremy Quaile, 45, is charged with causing an animal to be in distress as a result of failure to provide adequate ventilation or protection from injurious heat.

“This is really just a perfect reminder for the public that leaving a dog in a hot car can be incredibly dangerous and this is the worst-case scenario,” said Nichols. “Just don’t do it, leave your dog at home.”

Officials say the dog died of hyperthermia.

The maximum penalty for the offence is a $20,000 fine and up to a life-time ban from owning animals.