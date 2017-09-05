A man wanted in the attempted abduction of a woman from the Langdon area last month is now in custody and has been charged with attempted kidnapping and assault.

RCMP were called after a young woman reported that she had been approached by a man who tried to pick her up on August 16, 2017.

The woman refused the man's advances and said he grabbed her by the neck and dragged her to his vehicle when she tried to leave.

A Good Samaritan came to her rescue and the suspect fled the scene.

Mohamad Jeha, 32, of Calgary, is charged with attempted kidnapping and assault.

Jeha has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Strathmore on September 19, 2017.