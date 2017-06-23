

CTV Calgary Staff





A Calgary court has found Hari Pal guilty of second-degree murder in the deaths of his estranged wife and her friend at a southeast home three years ago.

Pal was charged with murder in the deaths of Sanjula Devi, 36, and Fahmida Velji-Visram, 29, in May of 2014.

During the week-long trial, court heard that Devi had returned to her former home on Penbrooke Drive S.E. that day with her daughter and her friend to collect a few of her belongings.

When they arrived, Pal was at the home and, in an agreed statement of facts, court heard that Velji-Visram ran out of the home screaming that she’d been stabbed, then collapsed. She was taken to hospital where she died a short time later.

A third woman, Shalni Gill, who lived upstairs, was also injured in the attack.

The couple’s nine-year-old daughter, who can’t be named because of a publication ban, testified earlier this week and said that she and her mother hid in a bedroom to call 911, but Pal broke in. The girl also told the court that her mother had been attacked.

There were questions about Pal’s mental well-being, but multiple doctors said that he was fit to stand trial.

Defence lawyers said that there were issues about his cognitive abilities and understanding of the charges, which they believed were mitigating factors in the case.

Pal was scheduled to testify during the trial, but after he'd been sworn in he said he was being haunted by the sound of his dead wife's voice and could not continue.

The Crown said in its closing statement on Thursday that the viciousness of Pal’s attack on his wife was indicative of his intent to kill her and her friend.

On Friday, Pal was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of Devi and Velji-Visram and aggravated assault in the attack on Gill.

The family of Velji-Visram called the verdict ‘bitter sweet’ and say a huge weight has been lifted but that it still doesn’t bring her back.

A date for sentencing has been set for Tuesday, June 27.