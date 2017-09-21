A Calgary man charged in connection to the brutal attack of a woman at a parkade in the downtown core in 2015 has been found guilty of sexual assault.

Police were called to the 200 block of 6 Avenue SW at about 3:45 a.m. on December 20 by a security guard who came across a severely beaten woman in the parkade’s stairwell.

The woman, in her 40s, was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Andy Dick Ntunaguza, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault, forcible confinement and overcoming resistance by choking in connection to the case.

During his trial, Ntunaguza testified that someone else must have beat and raped the victim but the jury rejected that claim.

On Thursday, Ntunaguza was found guilty on the charges.

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered and sentencing is scheduled for January.