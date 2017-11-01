A man who was found dead near an apartment building in the city's southwest on Friday has been identified and police are treating his death as a homicide.

Police were called to an assault in the 700 block of 67 Avenue S.W. at about 8:20 P.M. and found a man dead at the scene.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Jordan Gregory Frydenlund and police believe his death was the result of a confrontation.

The investigation into Frydenlund’s death continues.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers through either of the following methods:

