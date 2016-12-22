A Calgary man who was charged after he strapped 120 large balloons to a chair and soared high into the air above the Stampede grounds in 2015 has pleaded guilty in court.

Dan Boria tied the balloons to a plastic lawn chair and launched into the air.

He had intended to skydive into the chuckwagon races but bailed out early in his flight due to strong winds.

Boria landed safely in a field south of the Stampede grounds while his chair eventually landed in High River.

He was charged with mischief endangering life.

Boria is expected to be sentenced on Thursday.