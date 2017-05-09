Scott Ferguson, the man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend Susan Elko to death after a fight in September 2014, has been sentenced by a Calgary judge to eight years.

In March, a jury found Ferguson guilty of manslaughter in the death.

Elko was found dead in the apartment they shared. She had been stabbed 10 times in the neck.

Ferguson was originally charged with second-degree murder in the death but a jury found him guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The Crown is asking for an 15-year sentence in the case, calling it an especially violent example of domestic violence.

Prosecutors during the trial said the pair had fought often during their relationship and said Ferguson killed Elko because he’d had enough.

They called the fatal attack, where Ferguson stabbed her 10 times in the back of the neck, nearly murder.

While Elko's family did not attend the court proceedings, five victim impact statements were read in court on behalf of the Crown.

They spoke of their devastation at her loss and say that they miss her every day.

Defence lawyers said during the trial that Ferguson was provoked during an argument and Ferguson himself testified, telling the judge and jury that he'd taken a folding knife away from Elko during the exceptionally heated argument that then turned violent.

The defence wanted a six to eight-year sentence for Ferguson, saying the stabbing was an impulsive act without foresight or any intent.

Both sides agreed that, no matter the sentence, he should be given four years credit for time served.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ferguson was sentenced to eight years but will be given credit for time served and will spend about four years behind bars.