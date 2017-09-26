Victim impact statements were read in court on Tuesday at the sentencing hearing for a Calgary man who pleaded guilty to the stabbing death of a Red Deer teen two years ago.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building in the 4000 block of 19 Street N.W. on Sunday, July 19, 2015 after a man was stabbed during an altercation.

Levi Marance, 18, was taken to hospital with stab wounds but later died from his injuries.

Jesse Copenace was originally charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in March.

During the trial, court heard that Marance was stabbed and slashed with a chisel 35 times in the head and neck.

The Crown was calling for a sentence of eight years and the defence was looking for a jail term of four to six years in the case.

On Tuesday, the victim’s family was in court for the proceeding and 15 victim impact statements were entered, two of which were read in court.

Copenace was sentenced to seven years but with credit for time served will spend three years and nine months behind bars.

Marance’s family became emotional as the sentence was delivered and say it isn't harsh enough for the pain and grief they have endured.

“It gave me and my sisters severe depression. We’re all on medication now, probably for the rest of our lives," said Emma Estrada, Marance’s niece. “I think that it's ridiculous that someone’s life is only worth three years or seven, I guess, but he only has to serve three more."

Copenace apologized in court saying he wishes he could go back and change what happened.

A young offender, who cannot be named, is also charged with Marance's murder and his trial will get underway next month.